BARRIE -- Barrie city councillors voted to convert a section of Dunlop Street in the city's downtown core into a pedestrian zone for the summer.

The area between Mulcaster and Clapperton streets would be open to cyclists and pedestrians as early as June 15 and closed to traffic until October 15.

The city recently closed a section of Lakeshore Drive between the Tiffin Boat Launch and Victoria Street to open up more pedestrian space.

Many cities are closing streets to provide additional space for pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic.

The vote will be reviewed for approval at the next council meeting.