Search ongoing for suspects involved in Hwy 400 crash in stolen vehicle

    Two suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large after taking off in a stolen vehicle following a collision on Highway 400 Tuesday that snarled traffic for hours.

    According to provincial police, the collision involving two tractor-trailers and a stolen pickup truck occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Lloydtown-Aurora Road.

    Police say the two suspects hopped into the vehicle of a motorist who had stopped to help at the crash and drove off.

    "The vehicle was a light grey Honda Fit," said OPP Sgt. Ted Dongelmans.

    Police say the suspects were initially in a stolen pickup truck from Halton and were reportedly driving erratically down the highway.

    Crews at the scene of a collision on Highway 400 in York Region on Tues., May 28, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

    The suspects are described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, about six feet tall with a heavy build, and a Black woman between 20 and 30 years old. No other details on the woman were provided.

    The aftermath of the incident was a scene of chaos, with twisted metal, debris, and a heavily damaged guardrail, resulting in two lane closures that lasted until 10:30 that night, causing significant delays for motorists through the area.

    Provincial police say the stolen Honda has yet to be recovered; they are also actively seeking the public's help locating the suspects.

    Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

