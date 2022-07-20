Search for missing man in The Blue Mountains enters 5th day

The search for a 19-year-old man in The Blue Mountains is on its fifth day as police focus on a wooded area near Arlberg Crescent.

Provincial police say Elias Ayala was last seen in the area on Sunday by officers and friends but that he repeatedly ran back into the woods.

They say the behaviour is out of character for the Etobicoke man and are concerned for his well-being.

Ayala is roughly five feet eight inches tall with braided black hair. He was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a black hat.

"Police ask that if anyone notices any suspicious activity if available, please review your CCTV footage prior to calling the police," a release issued Wednesday states.

Anyone with information on the missing man's whereabouts is urged to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122.