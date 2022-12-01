School bus driver charged with being intoxicated, bus impounded

A school bus driver in Aurora faces charges after police say he failed a breathalyzer test shortly after dropping off students.

Officers pulled over the man, 61, during a R.I.D.E. spot check on Leslie Street and Wellington Street East at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Police said the driver was carrying alcohol and that he was given a roadside screening demand, which he failed.

The bus driver was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters for another breath test.

Police charged the man with impaired driving over 80, suspended his license and impounded the school bus for seven days.