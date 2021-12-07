School bus cancellations and a snow squall warning for Simcoe Muskoka
Travel times could be affected in areas experiencing snow squalls on Tues., Dec 7, as school buses are also cancelled.
The Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium has cancelled all school buses and vans in the North Weather Zone, including Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia.
Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey and Northern Wellington County.
Fifteen centimetres of snow is expected to fall before weakening this afternoon.
Burts of heavy and blowing snow are hazards as strong northwest winds bring a cold front to the region.
Areas under the snow squall warning include
- Barrie
- Collingwood
- Hillsdale
- Midland
- Coldwater
- Orr Lake
- Orillia
- Lagoon City
- Washago
- Bracebridge
- Gravenhurst
- Port Carling
- Port Severn
- Blue Mountains
- Owen Sound
- Grey County
- Northern Wellington County
A weather advisory warning of low visibility, blowing heavy snow in brief bursts has been issued for
- Orangevile
- Grand Valley
- Shelburne
- Mansfield
- Dufferin County
Those areas are expected to see up to 5 cm in a two to four-hour period before conditions improve this afternoon.
Barrie Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Simcoe County could see another 15cm of snow, 90 km/h winds
-
-
-
-
-
-