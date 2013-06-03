Simcoe County

All School Buses and Vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled.

 

York Region

No cancellations

 

Trillium Lakelands

No cancellations

 

Peel and Dufferin Region

Dufferin County Buses serving St. Andrews, St. Peter, St. Benedict & Robert F Hall are cancelled today.

All UGDSB schools in Shelburne are closed today

Nipissing Parry Sound

No cancellations

 

Grey - Bruce

Route 800 into Owen Sound is Cancelled.

Route 897 into Owen Sound is Cancelled.

Buses cancelled to Markdale, Dundalk, Flesherton, Maxwell today. Schools are open.

 

Durham Region

DSTS has cancelled zone 1  today.