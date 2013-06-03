Featured
School bus cancellations by school board
Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 3, 2013 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 6:44AM EST
Simcoe County
All School Buses and Vans in Simcoe County have been cancelled.
York Region
No cancellations
Trillium Lakelands
No cancellations
Peel and Dufferin Region
Dufferin County Buses serving St. Andrews, St. Peter, St. Benedict & Robert F Hall are cancelled today.
All UGDSB schools in Shelburne are closed today
Nipissing Parry Sound
No cancellations
Grey - Bruce
Route 800 into Owen Sound is Cancelled.
Route 897 into Owen Sound is Cancelled.
Buses cancelled to Markdale, Dundalk, Flesherton, Maxwell today. Schools are open.
DSTS has cancelled zone 1 today.
