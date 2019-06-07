

CTV Barrie





The trial into the raking of Sauble Beach last year has wrapped up after a week of testimony.

The Town of South Bruce Penninsula has been charged with two counts of damaging the piping plover nesting area when they groomed the beach with a bulldozer in the spring and late summer of 2018.

The town’s lawyer admits a miscommunication between the town and the Ministry of Natural Resources but says they failed to prove that what had been removed from the beach was essential for the endangered birds to thrive and breed.

They also say the Ministry has been inconsistent, allowing the town to rake in 2015.

A decision will be made on October 3.