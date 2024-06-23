Saturday's storm near Angus, Ont. being investigated for possible tornado

This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.

Environment Canada has confirmed to CTV News that it has reviewed videos from residents near Angus, Ont. showing a funnel cloud that formed around 3 p.m. close to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Borden.

"It certainly looks like there was a tornado, but we haven't seen or been reported any damages in the area, so we can't confirm anything right now," said Simon Legault, Environment Canada meteorologist. "It's the distance pretty close to the ground. We don't see any debris being flown around, so it's hard to say if it's touched the ground because that's the definition of a tornado -- touching the ground for sure. So we just are looking for other information on that event."

On Saturday, the region received a rainfall warning and thunderstorm watch, but no tornado warning or watch was issued.

"It wasn't very clear if tornadoes would be able to form because of the layer that was more stable close to the ground, but any severe thunderstorms can create or just have some ingredients to form tornadoes," Legault said. "It's always a risk there, maybe a little bit more incident, but not very high risk. So we don't want to send out tornado warnings if that's the case, but we surely look into those kind of events to improve our services."

Environment Canada is encouraging residents who may have witnessed damage to report it. Legault said it's currently not clear if there has been any or if a tornado touched down.

Researchers from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at Western University will be on the ground on Sunday afternoon to confirm if a tornado touched down. However, the NTP said its investigation might be challenging due to its proximity to CFB Borden.