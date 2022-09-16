Saturday Bike the Night at dusk

Costumed cyclists will hit the streets at dusk Saturday.

The first active transportation ride across Barrie's downtown and waterfront area is sponsored by the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee.

This event is a free, community-guided 30-minute bicycle ride starting at approximately 7 p.m.

Cyclists are invited to dress up in costume, decorate their bikes with lights, and cycle leisurely around downtown Barrie streets.

The event will include a pre-ride festival with music, food trucks, free bike tune-ups, games, giveaways, prizes, and Barrie Transit bike rack demonstrations.

This event is being led by the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee and Living Green Barrie, with support from the city of Barrie, Downtown BIA, Cycle Barrie, Barrie Transit, Barrie Public Library, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Tourism Barrie, and Firebird Community Cycle.

Visit Barrie's Bike the Night Facebook page for more information and to participate in this free event, please register on the Eventbrite app.