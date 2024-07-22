BARRIE
Barrie

    • Sarah McLachlan set to perform at Casino Rama

    Sarah McLachlan, musician Sarah McLachlan, musician
    Share

    Canadian singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan will hit the stage at Casino Rama with an intimate performance in November as part of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour with special guest Tiny Habits.

    The three-time Grammy and 12 Juno award winner will return to the stage on Nov 1.

    McLachlan has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and is best known for her international hit songs, such as 'Angel,' 'Building a Mystery,' 'Fallen,' and 'I Will Remember You.'

    The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy album, released in October 1993, topped the charts in Canada and went platinum within weeks, selling over 3 million copies worldwide.

    Officials with Casino Rama say the anniversary tour will see McLachlan play the beloved album in its entirety along with some of her most celebrated songs, including 'Possession,' 'Hold On,' and 'Good Enough.'

    Tickets to see Sarah McLachlan go on sale for the general public on July 26 at 10:00 a.m.

    Tickets range in price from $65 to $140. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News