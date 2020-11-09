BARRIE -- Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre will be expanding its capacity thanks to an investment from the Provincial Government.

RVH will receive $12,062,700, enabling the health centre to open up to 99 additional beds, helping to alleviate hospital capacity pressures and reduce wait times.

This is part of the Ontario government’s $116.5 million investment to create up to 766 more beds at 32 hospitals and alternate health facilities across the province.

RVH will also receive $275,090 to increase hours of operation for its MRI and CT scanners.

“Our government is addressing the concerns of our community by funding almost 100 new beds at RVH. These beds will help alleviate wait times and reduce surgical backlogs within the hospital,” said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte.

The new beds announced today are in addition to the $234.5 million investment for 139 critical care beds and up to 1,349 hospital beds included in Ontario’s fall preparedness plan.

“RVH is extremely grateful for this $12.3 million investment from the provincial government. It will enable RVH to open its 70-bed regional Pandemic Response Unit later this month,” said Janice Skot, RVH President & CEO.