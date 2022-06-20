RVH president and CEO reflects on her career ahead of retiring

The president and CEO of Simcoe Muskoka's largest hospital is retiring, but before leaving her post, Janice Skot reflects on the challenges posed by the pandemic and looks ahead to the hospital's future.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES

The onset of COVID-19 presented the hospital with unique challenges, including the need for adequate supplies, creating space for critical care and staffing shortages.

"I am very proud of how everyone worked together and respected all to continue to provide the services this region has come to count own."

EXPANSION AND DEVELOPMENT PLANS

With the pandemic exhausting resources and staff, it couldn't overshadow necessary expansion plans for the existing hospital and development plans for a new campus in Innisfil.

Skot has been at the helm of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) for 18 years, throughout which she notes growth has been at the forefront.

"We've added advanced cardiac care, child youth mental health, become a hub for dialysis just so many elements of care. It's about safety, quality, accessible and timely care," she says.

"We are going to be able to keep up with the growth in this area which we know is going to be extensive, and people want and deserve to have timely care as close to home as possible," Skot says.

NEXT CHAPTER

With her retirement looming, Skot says she plans to spend time with her family but gives the nod to her RVH family, saying she will miss them the most.

"It really is about the people, the culture and team RVH."

Her legacy will live on at the Barrie hospital in the Janice Skot Gathering Place located in the main lobby.

The RVH Board of Directors says the gathering place symbolizes Skot's commitment and connection to the hospital and its patients.