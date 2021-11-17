RVH President and CEO announces retirement

Barrie, Ont. -

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's president and CEO plans to step down after 17 years of enhancing patient care at the Barrie hospital.

Janice Skot joined RVH in 2004 and has helped the facility to grow by creating Barrie's regional Cardiac Care Centre, expanding the cancer centre and planning the future development of its South Campus in Innisfil.

"I'm most proud of the culture that we built," Skot said. "We are a very values-driven organization, and every day I can see those values alive in terms of working together. Respect all. Own it. Think big and take care."

Skot will officially retire in June 2022.