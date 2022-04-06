RVH appoints new president and CEO

Barrie -

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre board of directors has hired a new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Gail Hunt will take over for Janice Skot, who is retiring from the position after 17 years, on July 4, 2022.

The hospital's board of directors announced its decisions on Wednesday, following an "extensive four-month national search."

"The board is confident Gail has the outstanding leadership qualities, depth of experience and strong values to lead RVH at this pivotal time," said Charlotte Wallis, RVH board of director chair, in a press release Wednesday.

"RVH has worked closely with Gail on many successful initiatives, and we've been impressed by her vision, collaboration and commitment to excellence. She is very familiar with RVH and understands the healthcare needs, challenges and partners in Simcoe Muskoka.

"Gail shares RVH's commitment to high quality, safe, patient-centred care and will advocate for the resources RVH needs to expand and meet the needs of our growing region."

Hunt has more than 20 years of experience as a healthcare CEO. She spent 16 years as the CEO of Chapleau Health Services in northern Ontario.

The board describes her as a "decisive, approachable, collaborative leader who is passionate about building strong partnerships and high-performing teams."

"RVH is a dynamic, growing health centre that the entire region counts on for its highly-specialized services, advanced technology and highly-skilled experts," Hunt said in a press release Wednesday.

"It's an honour to join this organization. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside its exceptional employees, credentialed staff and volunteers as the organization pursues its ambitious capital plans."

Hunt will spend the next few months working closely with Skot to help ease the transition.

"Like all hospitals, RVH is a source of pride for Barrie and the surrounding areas. I look forward to getting to know this community that holds RVH in such high regard. RVH has been a leader in the planning, delivery and expansion of health services in Simcoe Muskoka for decades," Hunt said.

"The reason this health centre has been so successful in achieving its strategic goals is the team of dedicated professionals who work and practice at RVH. I am so honoured to have been selected to lead team RVH, and together, we'll continue to make care better for patients and the community."

Hunt announced her resignation as president and CEO of Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) on Wednesday.