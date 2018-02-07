

CTV Barrie





An unprecedented influx of patients at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is having an impact on wait times and the availability of beds.

The hospital has opened another 10-bed temporary overflow unit in its new Cardiac Intervention Unit to manage the surge in patients.

Despite opening a 36-bed Transitional Care Unit in December, RVH’s medical bed occupancy has spiked to 135 per cent. As a result, admitted patients are being cared for in hallways, temporary surge units and in the Emergency Department.

“These soaring patient volumes have made it extremely difficult to provide timely care,” says Dr. Jeffrey Tyberg, an emergency physician and RVH Chief of Staff. “When you have patients who are sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, but no available hospital beds, the Emergency department becomes gridlocked, people receive care in spaces that aren’t meant for patient care and wait times grow.”

RVH said a significant factor is the nearly 90 patients being cared for who are awaiting placement in a nursing home, long-term care facility or require home-care services.

RVH is asking everyone to consider whether they require emergency care and if their health condition isn't urgent to consult with a family doctor or walk-in-clinic.