BARRIE, ONT. -- Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has become the first hospital in North Simcoe Muskoka to complete a same-day hip replacement surgery.

Evan Cameron underwent hip arthroplasty on Monday morning at the Barrie hospital, becoming the first patient to have the same-day procedure.

"I have no previous experience with surgery or recovery times, as this is my first one. However, my sister in the United Kingdom had the same-day hip surgery done and was up and eating at a restaurant two days later with only crutches for support. Based on her experience, I'm looking forward to a speedy recovery," said the 64-year-old former marathon runner and cyclist.

RVH will offer same-day hip replacement surgery to all appropriate patients.

"I think the excitement for me as a surgeon is, in joint replacements, is getting people back to their life and getting back to their activities and the quicker we can do that, the better," said Orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Marco Vennettilli.

In the coming weeks, the hospital plans to offer same-day arthroplasty to knee and shoulder patients.