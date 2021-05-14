BARRIE, ONT. -- The week of May 10 is Nursing Week, and this year the theme is #WeAnswerTheCall.

The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated the courage of nurses and every frontline worker who is committed to answering that call.

"In the ICU, these nurses stepped up and formed an incredible workforce," said Dr. Chris Martin, RVH critical care chief and director.

"It is an honour to work alongside them," he added.

To show their appreciation, a group of intensive care doctors at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre penned a letter about the nurses and entire ICU team at the Barrie hospital, putting into words how valued they have been throughout the pandemic.

Dear neighbours in Simcoe Muskoka –

The week of May 10-16th is National Nurses Week. Each year this is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the contributions of our nursing colleagues. In addition to being the primary bedside care provider, nurses are often the primary point of contact between a complex health care system and the patient and their families. Nurses play an integral role in all health care settings.

This year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, our Intensive Care Unit nursing colleagues deserve extra recognition and praise. In the ICU, these nurses have stepped up and formed an incredible frontline workforce. Faced with personal health risk, they have adapted to ever-changing work environments, seamlessly incorporated new processes and procedures, and continue to work tirelessly with limited resources. With visitor restrictions, these caring individuals have been the sole in-person contact for our patients and are the ones that have held their hands and provided comfort when families were not able to be with their loved one.

In the spirit of Nurses Week we want to also thank the incredible contributions of our other team members during these unprecedented times. These include, in no particular order, our respiratory therapists, dietitians, pharmacists, speech language pathologists, social workers, spiritual care staff, physiotherapists, physician assistants, ward clerks, personal support workers, laboratory technicians, imaging technicians, housekeepers, logistics staff, administrative leaders and all other support staff. Each member of our ICU family has gone above and beyond their expected role this year to provide exceptional care to our patients and their families.

All our ICU teammates deserve praise. We are humbled by their work ethic and drive to provide exceptional patient-centered care. It is an honor to work alongside them. This Nurses Week please join us in thanking these remarkable people.

Sincerely,

RVH Intensivists

Dr. Stewart Aitken

Dr. Doug Austgarden

Dr. Giulio Didiodato

Dr. Stu Douglas

Dr. Ana Igric

Dr. Chris Martin

Dr. Adarsh Tailor

