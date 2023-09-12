RVH hosts job fair hoping to fill 'unprecedented' health care gaps

Two Georgian College nursing graduates attend the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre job fair on Bell Farm Road in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 12, 2023. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) Two Georgian College nursing graduates attend the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre job fair on Bell Farm Road in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Sept. 12, 2023. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News