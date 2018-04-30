

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





People can now get a real-time look at emergency department wait times at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre before leaving the house.

The hospital has added a new portal on its website, which provides an estimated wait time, a view of how many patients are being treated by a doctor and how many are still waiting.

A look at the website on Monday at 12:30 p.m. shows the estimated wait time to see a doctor at four hours. Twenty eight people were being treated by a physician and 32 people were still waiting.

“RVH has one of the busiest ED’s in the province, averaging 220 – 250 patients a day,” said Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO in a statement.

“We are also experiencing unprecedented patient volumes and are well over 110 per cent capacity every day.”

The site also provides information on health clinics in the city, and what to bring when attending the ED.

You can visit the site by clicking here.