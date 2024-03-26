BARRIE
Barrie

    • RVH cancer care centre renamed

    The Hudson Regional Cancer Centre at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied) The Hudson Regional Cancer Centre at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont. (Supplied)
    Share

    The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre, thanks to a landmark gift made by the Hudsons in December.

    Shortly before Christmas, the Hudsons pledged a $10-million gift to support the expansion of cancer care.

    The Hudsons, who lost David’s sister to cancer, told CTV their donation was made because they recognize the role the hospital plays across the region and the role it is going to play in the years to come.

    December’s $10-million donation will go towards creating 240 new beds and an expansion to its critical care unit, surgical suites, neonatal intensive care, and urgent care departments.

    Acknowledging their generosity, the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program will also be renamed the Hudson Regional Cancer Program.

    Interior and exterior signage is being updated to reflect the new name; however, it will take some time to update RVH’s website, forms, and documentation fully.

    In the interim, patients may receive material with the previous name or a combination of both old and new.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?

    Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.

    Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada

    Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News