RVH cancer care centre renamed

The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre, thanks to a landmark gift made by the Hudsons in December.

Shortly before Christmas, the Hudsons pledged a $10-million gift to support the expansion of cancer care.

The Hudsons, who lost David’s sister to cancer, told CTV their donation was made because they recognize the role the hospital plays across the region and the role it is going to play in the years to come.

December’s $10-million donation will go towards creating 240 new beds and an expansion to its critical care unit, surgical suites, neonatal intensive care, and urgent care departments.

Acknowledging their generosity, the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program will also be renamed the Hudson Regional Cancer Program.

Interior and exterior signage is being updated to reflect the new name; however, it will take some time to update RVH’s website, forms, and documentation fully.

In the interim, patients may receive material with the previous name or a combination of both old and new.