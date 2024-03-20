Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates 100th anniversary by lighting the sky blue

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and pay tribute to those serving the country, landmarks, city halls, businesses, embassies, and residences worldwide will be illuminated in blue.

"It's marvelous to see so many people come together in celebrating the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial. The RCAF has accomplished so many incredible things in the past century, all thanks to the amazing people who have contributed to it. This day of celebration belongs to Canadians across the world," said Col. Margaret Jacula, campaign manager.

The illumination campaign will take place on Monday, April 1.

Over 300 landmarks and 20 countries have been confirmed to participate in the event, including the CN Tower, Montréal Tower, Calgary Tower, Vancouver Sails of Light, Esplanade Riel, Niagara Falls, and several locations across Simcoe County, including:

Barrie

City Hall

Barrie sign

Belleville sign

Royal Canadian Legion

Five Points

Meridian Place

Innisfil

Innisfil Beach Park

Town Square

Royal Canadian Legion

Alliston

49 McCague Cresent

Collingwood

Clock tower

Blue Mountain Village

Bracebridge

Bracebridge Falls

Bradford

Courthouse

Public library

Royal Canadian Legion

Millennium Heritage clock tower

Town Hall

Newmarket

Fred A. Lundy Bridge

Riverwalk Commons

Meaford

Water tower

Midland

Royal Canadian Legion

Orillia

Royal Canadian Legion

The RCAF encourages people to participate in the campaign by lighting up their cities, businesses, and homes in blue and sharing photos on social media using the hashtags #RCAF100 and #100YearsOfFlyingBlue.

"As we commemorate 100 years of the RCAF, we honour the sacrifices and successes of our members who have served Canada with distinction, and we look to inspire the next generation. The RCAF will continue to play an important role in Canada's future," said Lt.-Gen. Eric Kenny, commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force and chief of the Air Force staff.