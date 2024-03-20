BARRIE
Barrie

    • Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates 100th anniversary by lighting the sky blue

    Vancouver Landmark illuminates blue. (Source: Royal Canadian Air Force/X) Vancouver Landmark illuminates blue. (Source: Royal Canadian Air Force/X)
    To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and pay tribute to those serving the country, landmarks, city halls, businesses, embassies, and residences worldwide will be illuminated in blue.

    "It's marvelous to see so many people come together in celebrating the Royal Canadian Air Force Centennial. The RCAF has accomplished so many incredible things in the past century, all thanks to the amazing people who have contributed to it. This day of celebration belongs to Canadians across the world," said Col. Margaret Jacula, campaign manager.

    The illumination campaign will take place on Monday, April 1.

    Over 300 landmarks and 20 countries have been confirmed to participate in the event, including the CN Tower, Montréal Tower, Calgary Tower, Vancouver Sails of Light, Esplanade Riel, Niagara Falls, and several locations across Simcoe County, including:

    Barrie

    • City Hall
    • Barrie sign
    • Belleville sign
    • Royal Canadian Legion
    • Five Points
    • Meridian Place

    Innisfil

    • Innisfil Beach Park
    • Town Square
    • Royal Canadian Legion

    Alliston

    • 49 McCague Cresent

    Collingwood

    • Clock tower
    • Blue Mountain Village

    Bracebridge

    • Bracebridge Falls

    Bradford

    • Courthouse
    • Public library
    • Royal Canadian Legion
    • Millennium Heritage clock tower
    • Town Hall

    Newmarket

    • Fred A. Lundy Bridge
    • Riverwalk Commons

    Meaford

    • Water tower

    Midland

    • Royal Canadian Legion

    Orillia

    • Royal Canadian Legion

    The RCAF encourages people to participate in the campaign by lighting up their cities, businesses, and homes in blue and sharing photos on social media using the hashtags #RCAF100 and #100YearsOfFlyingBlue.

    "As we commemorate 100 years of the RCAF, we honour the sacrifices and successes of our members who have served Canada with distinction, and we look to inspire the next generation. The RCAF will continue to play an important role in Canada's future," said Lt.-Gen. Eric Kenny, commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force and chief of the Air Force staff.

