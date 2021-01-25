BARRIE -- A PSW working at Roberta Place in Barrie is now fighting for his life just days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Edwin Ng, 48, tested positive for the virus on January 13, three days after getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His wife, Samantha, says he was taken to the hospital and moved to the ICU, where he was put on a ventilator last week and is now heavily sedated.

His family, friends, co-workers are pulling for him, including nurse Sanja Goldie, who started a Go Fund Me account.

"I just wanted to do something and help," she says. "He has helped so many people over many, many years, and this is my turn to give back to home."

In just two days, the GoFundMe account has raised over $20,000, which has Samantha at a loss for words.

In a statement, she says, "He loves his residents, and deeply cares. He works a lot of overtime. He is a great father to our three kids. A loving grandfather to his two grandkids, and a perfect husband, he always puts us before everything and everyone first before him."

Co-workers say Edwin would give you the shirt off his back.

Edwin's daughter, Cheska, tells CTV News that her father would be grateful for all the support.

"My dad is the hardest worker I know, always doing overtime to support his family and also to help his work family," she said in a statement.

"I know he would be so overwhelmingly grateful for all the amazing things people are saying about him, along with their kind donations and thoughts and prayers."

The Ng family says they are overwhelmed with the amount of prayers, love, and support, and his wife says she hopes this sends a message to everyone to take the virus seriously, especially since Edwin had no underlying health conditions.

For anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.