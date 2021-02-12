BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie, Ont., long-term care home that was consumed by COVID-19 reports another resident death Friday.

Roberta Place says the outbreak has claimed its 70th life at the senior's home.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 8 and infected all 129 residents and 106 staff members.

Earlier this week, Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, said the long-term care home outbreak could be declared over soon as active cases dwindle.

"Transmission has gone down quite dramatically. So we're getting very few new cases happening, associated directly with that outbreak and also out in the community in the homes, which is certainly a very good thing," Gardner said.

On Friday, the home reported 15 staff members are still infected, but no residents.

Still, the region's top doctor said he is concerned about transmission in the community.

"We've seen elsewhere in Simcoe County now a couple of workplaces in community settings which have a variant of concern, and we need to watch that very closely to see if it turns out to be the U.K. variant."

As of Wednesday, 55 Roberta Place residents rolled up their sleeves to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while seven got their second dose.

Additionally, 103 staff and essential caregivers were immunized.