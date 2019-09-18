

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police are warning the public about a robbery suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous in York Region.

Police say Shawn Chaulk held up a grocery store in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road in Vaughan on Tuesday morning.

They say no one was hurt in the incident.

Chaulk is 54-years-old, five-foot-nine and 160lbs with short blonde hair, a scruffy beard and bad teeth.

Police are also on the lookout for a blue four-door Honda Civic.

Investigators say if the suspect is spotted he should not be approached, please call 911 immediately.