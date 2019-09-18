Featured
Robbery suspect considered 'armed and dangerous' in York Region
Armed robbery suspect, Shawn Chaulk, is wanted by police. (Handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:07PM EDT
Police are warning the public about a robbery suspect who they say is considered armed and dangerous in York Region.
Police say Shawn Chaulk held up a grocery store in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road in Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
They say no one was hurt in the incident.
Chaulk is 54-years-old, five-foot-nine and 160lbs with short blonde hair, a scruffy beard and bad teeth.
Police are also on the lookout for a blue four-door Honda Civic.
Investigators say if the suspect is spotted he should not be approached, please call 911 immediately.