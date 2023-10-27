Road work forces detour in Santa Claus parade route through Barrie

There aren't many things that can throw Santa Claus off his route, but road work is forcing the big man to change this up for the annual parade in Barrie.

The annual event will be back in Barrie next month but with a different look. Road construction in and around downtown has forced the Chamber of Commerce to make a few changes.

Starting from Tiffin Street and Lakeshore Drive, the parade will head north to Toronto Street, east onto Dunlop Street, and ending at Poyntz Street. It will not travel along Bradford Street this year.

"We're in construction season in Barrie, so there's some construction along Bradford Street, which is going to be problematic for safe spectating," said Paul Markle, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "This was just a better option for viewers. I mean, that's really one of the main reasons is we wanted to have a better viewing position for spectators and a bit more room for kids."

Once the parade wraps up, a ceremony will occur at Meridian Place as part of the Noella festival. It will include fireworks and a tree lighting ceremony followed by a free music concert by My Son the Hurricane. The parade is set for November 18.