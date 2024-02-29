BARRIE
    • Road crews to resume Duckworth Street project in Barrie: Here's what you need to know

    Aerial view of the road work along Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) Aerial view of the road work along Duckworth Street in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)
    Motorists will have to pack their patience when road work along a busy artery in Barrie's north end picks back up next week.

    Crews will resume the Duckworth Street project on Monday, starting with storm sewer installations and roadwork, north of Grove Street East near Bell Farm Road.

    The City says traffic will be maintained along Duckworth Street, north of Grove Street, but motorists should expect partial lane closures.

    Additionally, crews completing intersection improvements will require the closure of Rose Street and Bernick Drive at various times.

    The City assures residents living in the area that they won't have issues accessing their streets, and businesses in the construction zone will remain open.

    "This road construction project will reconstruct Duckworth Street from Bell Farm Road to St. Vincent Street and also includes a new water main on Grove Street from Duckworth Street to Nelson Street," the City's release states.

    The project includes widening the road to add bike lanes, right-of-way improvements, new sidewalks, and paving.

    The City anticipates the project to be completed in the spring of 2025.

