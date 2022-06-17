Restriction-free summer camps return with staffing shortages

Summer camp time is around the corner, and with kids anxious to enjoy a restriction-free season, staffing is proving to be challenging.

According to the Ontario Camps Association, staffing shortages are being felt across the province.

"With two years off, it was a bit of a challenge because we had a lot of our counsellors in training, a lot of our leaders in training who maybe had to leave to different fields or who wanted to explore different opportunities," said Rachel Kent with the camp association.

Pandemic restrictions limited capacity at camps from 450 campers per week to 80, leaving many left out.

This year, thousands of youngsters from five to 16 will participate in outdoor, overnight activities, making up for the lost time.

"One thing we did realize is now more than ever kids need camp kids needs to be outdoors, they need to be off screens and phones and technology," said Dylan Knibbe, boys camp director at Pioneer Camp in Muskoka.

Registration is open for several camps across Simcoe Muskoka, including Pioneer Camp.

Employment opportunities for camp staff are available on the online job board found here.