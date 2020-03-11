BARRIE -- The local health unit says there has been an increase in individuals with Hepatitis A in the Muskoka region.

The most recent case is a woman who was working at a family-owned restaurant in Huntsville.

While the Family Place Restaurant and Pizza on King William Street is not known to be the source of the virus, health officials recommend anyone who visited the establishment to get the Hep A vaccine.

"We believe the risk of transmission is low," assured Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer of health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Still, Dr. Lee recommends that as a precaution, people who were at the restaurant monitor for signs and symptoms for 50 days.

Oliver Wolf, Family Place Restaurant and Pizza owner, ensured that the employee isn't currently working at the restaurant. "We don't know how she got it, but we know she didn't get it here. It was not found in our restaurant. It was found in one of our staff members."

Dr. Lee says there are currently 12 reported cases of Hepatitis A in the last five months throughout the region and the health unit is investigating any common factors between them.

The Huntsville restaurant has been inspected by the health unit and is reported to meet public health standards.

Wolf told CTV News the health department said his establishment was "above and beyond" for cleanliness. "They told us we are doing everything right, and there was no reason for us to shut down."

Meanwhile, the SMDHU advises anyone who visited the restaurant or got take out during the following dates and times to get vaccinated.

February 26 between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

February 27, 28, 29 and March 1 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

March 4 between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

March 7 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Health officials say the vaccine is not effective more than 14 days after exposure to Hepatitis A, so anyone who visited the restaurant during the following times should monitor for symptoms.

February 19 between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

February 21 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

February 22 and 23 between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hep A is a liver infection that is spread by not washing hands properly after using the toilet, changing a diaper and then touching something that comes into contact with others. This is how the virus can go into your mouth and infect you, according to the health unit.

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can do so for free at the Canada Summit Centre located at 20 Park Drive in Huntsville.

The centre will hold immunization clinics on the following days and times:

March 11 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 12 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

March 13 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Health Connection at 721-7520 or 1-877-721-750 extension 5875.