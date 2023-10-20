Residents prepare for Meaford, Ont.'s training centre weapons' practice

Military training activities will take part in Meaford this weekend.

Soldiers from 56 Field Regiment of the 4th Canadian Division training centre will be conducting live fire exercises at Meafod on October 21 and 22.

Noise from ranges at the training centre may be heard throughout the day and between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.

Residents may notice a succession of loud noises during this time. Noise may be heard from weapons and large-calibre guns firing simultaneously.

This exercise is purely for training purposes, and at no time will the safety or security of the public be in jeopardy.