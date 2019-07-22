Frustration is mounting in Orillia, as residents await information related to the discovery of a body in an old motel that has been converted into rental units.

Three days ago the body of 45-year-old Tracey Reid was discovered at the Silver Swan Complex. Police say the circumstances of her death are suspicious, but they remain silent about the investigation, which has several residents concerned.

“My husband comes out in the middle of the night to look around the house,” says Cathy Howell, who lives across from the rental units where Reid’s body was discovered.

Steps from where it is believed Reid died rests a bouquet of flowers, with a card reading “Forever in our hearts, always in our thoughts.”

“She lived here last year with her kids, and then she was evicted,” said Karen Black, who lives nearby. “She got to know people here and stuck around. She definitely didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserves this.”

Neighbours say Reid struggled with addiction, but the discovery of her body early Friday morning on Davey Drive has sent shockwaves through the community.

“You know, she had problems, just like everybody else has problems, but there’s no way she deserved to die like that,” said another neighbour, Terry Wilson.

Witnesses tell CTV news that Reid's body had obvious signs of blunt trauma, but so far -- police have remained mum about the extent of their investigation. They haven't ruled it a homicide, but are instead calling her death "suspicious."

Officers swarmed the area on Friday; investigators, combing the Orillia property for evidence. Multiple people say they heard screaming in the middle of the night.

"They were just yelling and screaming so much that you couldn't make out what they were saying,” said Black, adding she is sure it was Tracey because of her distinct voice.

Detectives returned to the scene today, as neighbours are left wondering if they're safe in their own homes.

"Nobody should have to wait and wait and wait to find out whether there's still some sick person out there," said Wilson.

Late Monday afternoon OPP sent out a news release asking anyone who may have been in the area of Davey Drive between 2am and 5:50am on Friday morning to contact police.