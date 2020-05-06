Residents fend off flames with garden hose until crews arrive in Gravenhurst
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 3:01PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 6, 2020 3:02PM EDT
Fire crews extinguish a garage fire, Highway 11 at Priaulx Road in Gravenhurst on Wed., May 6, 2020. (Gravenhurst Fire)
BARRIE -- Gravenhurst Fire officials say residents managed to keep a garage fire in check with a garden hose until crews could arrive on Wednesday.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames quickly.
The southbound lanes of Highway 11 at Priaulx Road were closed for a brief time for crews to work.
No one was injured.
The damage is estimated to be around $15,000.