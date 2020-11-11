BARRIE, ONT. -- One week after a nurse worked at Sunset Manor long-term care home in Collingwood and tested positive for COVID-19, extensive testing has been underway.

County officials confirm 122 of its 172 staff members' swab test results came back negative by Wednesday, while results for 50 staff members are pending.

A total of six residents are in isolation as a precaution because they received treatment from the infected nurse, but the county says their results were all negative.

According to officials, all 147 residents were tested, and so far, 86 have tested negative, while one resident came back positive.

The county says the infected resident is asymptomatic and in isolation.