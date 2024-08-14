Research shows positive impact of ash additions on Muskoka forests

Friends of the Muskoka Watershed held an event at Camp Big Canoe in Bracebridge for community members to learn about ash research.

The non-profit organization and Trent University teamed up to research calcium and ash additions to the forest.

"Right now, wood ash goes to landfill - it's classified as a hazardous material, which is a real waste. It's got lots of nutrients that these trees and soils need. So, what we're doing is a series of experiments where we're adding ash at various dosages, and we're just trying to observe how the ecosystem responds to see if we're seeing the benefits that we hope we'll see," said Shaun Whatmough, Trent University professor.

These experiments have been taking place for four years, and officials said they've seen a positive impact.

"The soil is more fertile now, and that's starting to get into the trees, so the trees are healthier in terms of the tree nutrition. Perhaps the most interesting thing we saw, we saw sap flow," said Whatmough.

Friends of the Muskoka Watershed said restoring the forest is vital, and its seen a significant change.

"The ones they're measuring are bigger and stronger, you can see that. You'll see it later on the hike that the trees are growing bigger and stronger than they would have otherwise," said Doug Clark, treasurer with Friends of the Muskoka Watershed.

The two groups said they hope to continue this work for years to come and say everyone can make a difference by collecting ash and spreading the word.