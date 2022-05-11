Remains of Parry Sound man missing since 2018 found

The remains of a Parry Sound man reported missing more than four years ago have been found.

Investigators say the remains of 63-year-old Shaun Mullen of Parry Sound were found on May 2 in a wooded area near Oastler Park Drive in Seguin Township.

They say Mullen had been the subject of a missing person investigation since April 2018.

The non-profit investigative service, Please Bring Me Home, which helps solicit tips in missing person cases, noted that Mullen, who went by the name Sandy, was last seen on April 3, 2018, leaving the West Parry Sound Health Centre. It reported Mullen might have been spotted hitchhiking on April 18, but that information was unconfirmed.

Investigators say they have ruled out foul play.

Mullen was 59 at the time of his disappearance.