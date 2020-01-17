BARRIE -- Police have confirmed the remains found following a devastating house fire in Grey Highlands last week are human.

Police say the remains were found inside the burned structure.

They say the death is not considered suspicious.

The fire ripped through the home in the morning on Jan. 9th on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline, east of Grey Road 13, near the community of Eugenia.

One person managed to escape the blaze and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire caused the home to collapse into itself. It took fire crews several hours to get it under control.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office was called in to investigate.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and officials say the extensive damage may make it impossible to determine.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact Grey Bruce OPP.