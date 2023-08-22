Redevelopment at Painswick Park nears completion in Barrie

The final touches are being put on a park in Barrie's south end that will include pickleball courts, an inclusive play space, and lit walkways.

The City of Barrie says fencing around Painswick Park will soon be removed, but until it is, residents are asked to stay off the equipment.

The park on Ashford Drive near Big Bay Point Road was redeveloped to add a playspace focused on removing accessibility barriers with over 21,000 square feet of inclusive features that accommodate sensory, physical, and cognitive disabilities.

Painswick Park in Barrie, Ont., redevelopment includes an inclusive playspace. (Source: City of Barrie)

Additionally, eight pickleball courts were added to the park. The popular paddle game combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong and is an all-ages, many-abilities sport.

Painswick Park in Barrie, Ont., redevelopment includes eight pickleball courts. (Source: City of Barrie)

There is also a shade structure, expanded parking lot and extended walkways.

Painswick Park is anticipated to open to the public on Sept. 8.