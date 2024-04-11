Reckless man accused of chucking bricks at Barrie store

Police were called to a scene in Barrie after a reckless 31-year-old man from Alliston was causing a nuisance in a business park.

According to police, the suspect tossed garbage in the parking lot near Caplan Drive. He then threw a trash can lid at a parked car and later punched the rear fender of the vehicle, causing two obvious dents.

Police say the suspect went to Barrie View Drive, gathering rocks and bricks and chucking them at the store doors and windows.

According to the police report, he broke the glass and used a fire extinguisher inside the store.

Worried community members provided descriptions of the man's behaviour, clothing, and travel directions, allowing police to find the suspect in the parking lot of a business on Bryne Drive around 7 p.m.

He was taken into custody and faces charges of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.