BARRIE, ONT. -- The Orillia OPP is investigating one of its own after allegations of misconduct.

The 23-year veteran OPP officer was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and four counts of careless use of a firearm.

The officer is a member of the Central Region Emergency Response Team and was suspended with pay following the arrest.

The OPP said the incidents were isolated to on-duty police training exercises at gun ranges and did not involve the public.

The officer was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court in November.