OPP officers are issuing a reminder for Caledon residents after police say they responded to multiple reports of young people with guns in public parks over the last few days.

In every case, police say the guns were toy air guns and not actual firearms.

Police say residents should be aware that the possession of any type of firearm, including a toy air gun, is strictly prohibited within the Town of Caledon with the exception of on private property.

The OPP say the toy guns look like the real thing and will cause concern among the public.