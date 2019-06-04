

CTV Barrie





The Toronto Raptors hit the court for Game 3 in Oakland on Wednesday evening.

They are coming off a 109 to 104 defeat to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday night, tying the series at one game apiece.

The Raptors will need to win on the road to have a chance at dethroning the defending champions.

The City of Barrie announced it will have free public viewings for the remainder of the NBA Finals at the Barrie Molson Centre at 555 Bayview Drive.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday with the game starting at 9 with concession stands open during the game.

The city will release details for coming games once they are confirmed.

And the Town of Bracebridge has caught Raptors Fever. The Griffin Gastro Pub will host a parking lot party on June 7th with an outdoor screen and sound system to stream Game 4. The pub is located at 9 Chancery Lane.