BARRIE -- Several fire crews were called in to fight a massive fire after flames engulfed a barn in Meaford Monday evening.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky as crews from Meaford and The Blue Mountains work to contain the fire.

According to crews, strong winds fanned the flames, causing the fire to consume the building quickly.

Highway 26 at Christie Beach Road remains closed at this time, and there is no word yet on if there are injuries.