BARRIE, ONT. -- For the past year, seniors have had to stay home, isolate, endured months without seeing loved ones as this pandemic drags on.

In hopes of brightening up some spirits and spreading some kindness, the Waterford Barrie Retirement Residence has made it their mission to deliver bouquets of balloons to seniors facing isolation during this difficult time.

The seniors were picked randomly by Stewart's Baskets and Balloons in Barrie. The retirement residence spent Monday morning surprising chosen seniors with balloons to bring some joy to their day.

Marielle and husband Germaine said they had no idea they would receive the delivery but admitted this was precisely what they needed.

“It feels wonderful. I feel like a little kid again,” Marielle laughed after calling the gesture a light at the end of the tunnel

The winter blues hit many each year, but this winter has been especially difficult for the senior community.

Every year, the third Monday in January is known as 'Blue Monday' and is described to be the most depressing day of the year.

The retirement home hopes to carry on the act of kindness more often and hope to inspire others to pay it forward and stay positive during challenging times.