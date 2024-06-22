Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch in effect for Simcoe Muskoka

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region are expected to continue through the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County, including a thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning in Muskoka.

According to the weather agency, Muskoka could see 50 to 80 mm of rainfall from Saturday to Sunday, while 40 to 60 mm is possible for Simcoe County.

The agency also said the potential exists for multiple thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Environment Canada warns residents to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.