

CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie has paved the way for the entire community to take pride in the most colourful crosswalk in the region.

Barrie’s new rainbow crosswalk joins Meridian Square and Heritage Park along the waterfront.

Barrie Councillor Keenan Aylwin says the multi-coloured walkway joins more than just two sides of the street.

“This is a simple, but powerful symbol that shows we love and support the LGBTQ community, and that if you’re a young struggling gay kid, we love you and we support you. You are welcome here and have a place in our city,” he says.

The $7,000 rainbow crosswalk was funded by community members and business owners.