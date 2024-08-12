BARRIE
Barrie

    • R.O.P.E. Squad seeks public's help finding federal offender

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help to find, Tajae J'Nye Samuel-Maragh, a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his breach of parole. (OPP) The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help to find, Tajae J'Nye Samuel-Maragh, a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his breach of parole. (OPP)
    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help to find a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his breach of parole.

    23-years-old Tajae J'Nye Samuel-Maragh is described as a Black male, roughly 6-feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    Samuel-Maragh is serving a two-year and six-month sentence for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized and obstructing the public/peace officer.

    Police say he is known to frequent the Innisfil area.

    Anyone who has contact with this offender or information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or call 9-1-1.

