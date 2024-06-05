Quick-thinking passerby helps save sleeping seniors from garage fire

A quick-thinking passerby may have saved the lives of two seniors after noticing smoke coming from their home in Thornbury Wednesday morning.

According to the fire chief, a contractor on his way to work went to investigate at the Bay Street home and found the garage engulfed in flames.

He jumped into action, pounding on the front door, alerting the two sleeping residents, who he helped escape from the home.

The fire chief said the attached garage sustained significant damage, and the fire had spread to the attic of the 50-year-old home.

Damage is estimated at roughly $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.