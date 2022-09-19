Queen Elizabeth II fondly remembered across Simcoe County

It was a day of affection, admiration and respect as Legion's across Simcoe County paid respect to a Queen who reigned for more than seven decades.

"Every time she had a chance to go and visit our soldiers, there was always a ceremony when she arrived, and she took the time to shake hands and talk to everybody. That's incredible," said Fern Taillefer, Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion's parade marshal.

All across the county, Legion's held ceremonies honouring Queen Elizabeth II, saying a final farewell as she was laid to rest on Monday's National Day of Mourning.

"This is what it's all about to commemorate and remember our late Queen," said Taillefer.

At Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion, more than 50 people, including veterans, dignitaries and public members, paid their respects, watching and reflecting on the legacy Her Majesty leaves behind.

"I remember in public school singing God Save the Queen and looking up at her picture when I first started school. She's been an icon and giant in history for my whole life," said Craig Atkins.

As Legion's said goodbye, a single wreath was laid in the Queen's honour.

ORILLIA LEGION

In Orillia, it was a special but somber day outside Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

"She was the commander in chief and the head of Canada, so it was very important. Most of my lifetime and the veteran's lifetime, she's been our Queen," said Rick Purcell, president of Orillia's Royal Canadian Legion.

A veteran herself, the monarch served during the Second World War as an army driver and mechanic.

She dedicated her life to service, touching the lives of so many.

"I'm a great admirer of her for her dignity and grace, and it's up to me today to pay honour to that," said Terry Carman.

With the succession of the King, the Legion says its ties to the monarchy and commonwealth will remain strong.

BARRIE BRITISH CLUB

Members of the Barrie British Club, all originally from England, gathered together before sunrise Monday to watch the Queen's funeral with the world.

"I was up this morning at 5:30 and wanted to see it live. I know you can record it, but there's nothing like watching it live," said club activity director Caroline Buckle.

The group had tea and pastries and reflected on the Queen's reign, including her 1953 coronation.

"We didn't have a television, but we went to my great aunts, and she had a 12-inch screen, black and white of course, and we sat there having munchies and watched the whole thing," said club secretary Stephanie Grout.

"I remember her coronation. I've been with her all the way. Did a fantastic job, good for the country, good for the commonwealth," recalled club treasurer Brian Barrett.

After the Queen's death, club president Edna Lister said she was moved by the outpouring of support from around the world.

"I didn't realize how popular she was away from Britain. It's only come to light since the funeral," admitted Lister.

The group watched the entire funeral service from start to finish.

"Beautiful. Couldn't be any better. The British do it right," added Barrett.

"They've given her a wonderful sendoff," noted Buckle.

The club plans to get together again to watch King Charles' coronation. But until then, it will continue to reflect on Queen Elizabeth's legacy.