Barrie kilt maker shares family business' long history with Royal family
A Barrie kilt maker with ties to the Royal family shares the family-owned business' history in honour of Her Majesty's passing.
"When Prince Charles visited CFB Moose Jaw, we were asked to do a tartan in the RCF Royal Canadian Airforce tartan," said Lisa Catania, with Burnett's and Struth Scottish Regalia.
A display of the now King Charles III receiving a kilt handmade by the family-owned business in 2001 is one of the first things you notice when you walk into Burnett's and Struth Scottish Regalia.
Known as the largest kilt maker in North America, it's been in business for over 50 years, with a long history and ties to the royal family.
"We also did a sash in the Isle of Sky for the Queen and a bow. The bow was given to the Queen by the RCMP," said Catania. "When the Queen was over for her 50th Jubilee, we reoutfitted the Argyle and Southerland's, and I believe it was well over 100 kilts that we did."
- Simcoe County legions prepare to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
- Ont. woman shares experience meeting the Queen in Midland in 1959
The Queen's picture, which is also on display, is a solemn reminder of her love for Scotland, bound by ancestry and duty - an admiration reciprocated by Anne Starr.
"Prince Charles or King Charles now has big shoes to fill because she's done such an amazing job in the 70 years she's been on the throne," said Starr.
Starr, who is now retired from the store, grew up in Scotland and was there when she learned of the Queen's passing.
"We just popped into one of the pubs for a drink because it was my last night there, and it just flashed on the TV that the Queen died, and everyone gasped, and it was sad," said Starr.
It's a sentiment uniting many worldwide as Burnett's and Struth reflect on their history with Her Majesty and the Royal family.
"A lot of people are sad to see her go," said Catania.
