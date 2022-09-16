Wasaga Beach kindergarten class receives letter from Her Majesty

A kindergarten class in Wasaga Beach opened an exciting piece of mail, perhaps a part of history, when it received a letter from Buckingham Palace just days after the Queen's passing.

In the spring, the young students at St. Noel Chabanel Elementary School celebrated and learned about the Queen's Jubilee, and as part of that, they wrote a class letter to Her Majesty.

"Well, sadly, when the Queen passed away last week, we both felt that that would be the end of the letter," said Helen Conroy with the elementary school.

But, as we all know, mail can take time.

While the school staff is still in shock about receiving a response to the student's letter, they hope it is something the kids can carry with them as they get older.

Meanwhile, the tea parties are only just beginning at St. Noel. Plans are underway for another celebration for the Queen on Monday, the day of her funeral, and perhaps, another letter will be in the works, this time addressed to the King.