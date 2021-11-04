Put your fitness skills to the test with a new obstacle course in Innisfil

BARRIE, ONT. -

Flex your muscles and put your fitness to the test with a new obstacle course in Innisfil.

Residents are encouraged to try out the new obstacle course that's popped up at Innisfil Beach Park by signing up for a free demonstration.

From Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, the Town will have a trained instructor on-site to teach participants how to use the equipment safely. While instructions are posted for each obstacle to ensure proper use, the trainer will lead participants through an age-appropriate 30-minute training session.

For ages 13 and above, the course tests agility, balance and grip strength, and upper and lower body strength.

Registration is required, and space is limited.